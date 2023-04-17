Elon Musk-owned SpaceX will be targeting the first flight test of a fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy rocket from Starbase in Texas today, April 17. As per reports, the American spacecraft will start the launch process of its fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy rocket at around 5.45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) while the rocket will be launched at 6.30 pm IST. The Starship is a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry crew and cargo to the Earth's orbit. It will help humanity return to the Moon, and travel to Mars and beyond. One can watch SpaceX's Starship Flight Test live streaming over here. SpaceX Starship’s May Take First-Ever Orbital Test Flight in April, Says Elon Musk.

Watch the Starship Flight Test's Live Streaming Here:

Starship's Flight Test Window Opens Today

Starship's flight test window opens at 7:00 a.m. CT tomorrow; a live webcast will begin ~45 minutes before liftoff → https://t.co/bG5tsCUanp pic.twitter.com/mBGaFNwhaU — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 16, 2023

