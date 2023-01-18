The Chines New Year 2023, based on the lunar calendar, will be celebrated on January 22. A Chinese zodiac sign is assigned every year and this time it's the year of the rabbit. Google is all set to mesmerise you with some exciting features ahead of the Lunar New Year. As a user searches for the “Lunar New Year” on Google and the results page will show a fun and festive fireworks display, featuring rabbit-shaped sparkles. What are you waiting for? hurry up, try it for yourself! Google Rolls Out Emoji Reactions on ‘Google Meet’ To Help Users To Connect and Engage With Each Other.

Search 'Year of The Rabbit' on Google:

Guys, I got Fireworks on Google ✨ (When you search up Year of the Rabbit, It'll played the Fireworks on the screen)#LunarNewYear #YearOfRabbit #fireworks pic.twitter.com/y2EkKh28Li — Jamie 💙✨ (@JamieCristo4306) January 17, 2023

'Year of The Rabbit':

the firework effect when you google 'year of rabbit' is so cute pic.twitter.com/Bszi62BZJI — Karen★ (@starrysky90) January 17, 2023

