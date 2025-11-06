New Delhi, November 6: Apple is reportedly working on a new affordable MacBook that could be priced below USD 1,000. The tech giant aims to take on Chromebooks and entry-level Windows PCs with this budget-friendly model, which might cost less than some iPhone variants. As per reports, Apple is targeting students, businesses and everyday users looking for a cheaper alternative to its premium MacBook lineup.

As per a report of Bloomberg, Apple is planning to step into the affordable laptop for the first time by developing a low-cost MacBook. The upcoming device is expected to target users of Chromebooks and entry-level Windows laptops, aiming to attract a wider audience with a more budget-friendly option. Lava Agni 4 To Be Offered in 2 Shades, Launch in India on November 20; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The rumoured entry-level MacBook remains unconfirmed by Apple, and all details are based on speculation. If the company decides to launch a budget-friendly MacBook, the specifications, availability, and price details could differ from the current reports.

MacBook Price, Specifications and Features (Expected)

Apple’s upcoming budget MacBook is said to be in its early stages of testing. The possible launch timeline is expected in the first half of 2026. The company is reportedly planning to price the MacBook below USD 1,000 (around INR 85,000), making it a more affordable option compared to the existing MacBook Air series. As per a report of India Today, the budget MacBook could be priced at around INR 50,000 in India. Realme UI 7.0 Rolling Out in India Pre-Installed in Realme GT 8 Pro Flagship Smartphone; Other Models To Get in Coming Months.

The budget MacBook is reportedly being developed under the internal code name J700. The upcoming MacBook is likely to come with a smaller and lower-end LCD display. Instead of using the M-series chips that power current MacBooks, reports suggest Apple might power the model with an A-series processor used in iPhones.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bloomberg, India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

