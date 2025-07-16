Elon Musk-run Starlink speed and coverage have seen major growth in recent months. Starlink shared a post on July 15 on X (formerly Twitter), and said, "Over the past year, as millions of new users have been added to the network, speeds and latency continue to improve." The service has now expanded to 42 new countries, territories, and markets around the world. It has added over 2.7 million active users globally, bringing the total to more than 6 million users. During this time, SpaceX has launched over 100 Starlink missions and added over 2,300 satellites to its network. Starlink Network brings the median download speed in the United States during peak hours to nearly 200 Mbps, with latency averaging 25.7 milliseconds. ‘Hey Grok’ Like Voice Activation Coming Soon to Tesla Electric Vehicles, Confirms Elon Musk.

Starlink Network Update

Starlink is committed to its mission to connect the unconnected to high-speed, low-latency internet. Over the past year, as millions of new users have been added to the network, speeds and latency continue to improve → https://t.co/WHcd8jCjaT pic.twitter.com/wEDkhPfZlZ — Starlink (@Starlink) July 15, 2025

