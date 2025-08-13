Tecno Spark Go 5G will launch in India on August 14, 2025, and is expected to come with a slim design. The smartphone will likely be priced between INR 10,000 and INR 15,000 in India. It is expected to feature a 6,000mAh battery and might come with a 6.74-inch display. It may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor. The Tecno Spark Go 5G is likely to feature a 50MP primary camera. iPhone 17 Series Launch Date Tipped: Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Chipset and Camera Details Leaked; Check Details.

