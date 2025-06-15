Nothing has confirmed that the Phone (3) will launch globally and in India on July 1, 2025. The company said that the Nothing Phone (3) is “Designed in London. Made in India.” The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a 6.77-inch AMOLED display. The smartphone may support a 120Hz refresh rate and is said to offer up to 3,000 nits of brightness. It may feature a 50MP rear camera and a 32MP front camera. The Phone 3 could be equipped wth a 5,000mAh battery with support of 50W fast charging. A recent Walmart listing has shown the black colour variant of the phone with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The Nothing Phone 3 price is expected to come between INR 50,000 and INR 70,000 in India. OPPO K13x 5G Launch Likely Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Phone (3).⁰ Designed in London. Made in India. pic.twitter.com/xKdqdtnidV — Nothing India (@nothingindia) June 12, 2025

