Vivo V50e 5G will launch today in India at 12 PM, offering a sleek and slim design. It will come with a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS support and an ultrawide lens. There will also be a 50MP selfie camera with Eye AutoFocus. Vivo V50e 5G will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, a 5,600mAh battery with 90W fast charging, several AI features, and a 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED display having 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The Vivo V50e 5G price in India would likely be around INR 30,000. Android 16 Beta: Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 14T Pro Now Available for Android 16 Developer Preview Program.

Vivo V50e Launching Today at 12 PM

