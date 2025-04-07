Vivo V50e will launch in India on April 10, 2025.The smartphone maker has teased the upcoming smartphone in social media platforms. The post read, "The vivo V50e in Pearl White is crafted to elevate your everyday experience." Apart from that, the V50e will arrive with a Sapphire Blue colour option. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. The smartphone is said to be ultra-slim and will come with a quad-curved display. The Vivo V50e price in India is anticipated to be at around INR 30,000. Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G Launch in India on April 9, Will Feature IP69 Rating; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.

Vivo V50e To Feature Pearl White Colour

The vivo V50e in Pearl White is crafted to elevate your everyday experience. Launching on 10th April at 12pm. Know more https://t.co/TfvlN6i0cs #vivoV50e #PortraitSoPro pic.twitter.com/Z8mAZLojZ8 — vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 7, 2025

