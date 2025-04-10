Vivo has launched its latest mid-range smartphone. Vivo V50e 5G, in India in two colours - Pearl White and Sapphire Blue colours. It comes with a 50MP group selfie camera with Eye AutoFocus, IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings, and various AI features. Vivo V50e 5G is launched in India with a 5,600mAh battery with 90W fast-charging, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, 6.77-inch 120Hz quad curved AMOLED display and 50MP primary camera+8MP wide angle camera. The Vivo V50e 5G price in India starts at INR 28,999 for 8GB+128GB and INR 30,999 for 8GB+256GB. The pre-booking starts today and it will go on sale on April 17, 2025. OnePlus 13 Becomes First Non-Pixel Smartphone To Get Android 16 Beta 2 Update; Check Step-by-Step Process on How To Download Google's Beta Update and Rollback.

Vivo V50e (vivo V50e) Launched in India Today With 50MP Selfie Camera

Vivo V50e Price in India (Photo Credits: Vivo)

