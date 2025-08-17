San Francisco, August 17: WhatsApp has started working on new features to enhance the platform's functionality and add a more intuitive experience. Meta-owned platform regularly provides updates and new features and rolls them out to the beta testers on iOS and Android, then to the end-users. WhatsApp has rolled out a new 'Private Writing Help Assistant' feature for iOS beta testers and started developing 'Status viewers and privacy info' for the Android beta testers.

These new features come with several improvements in the functionality of the instant messaging platform by Meta. The Private Writing Help Assistant feature is powered by AI Private Processing and helps users get writing suggestions. The 'status viewers and privacy info' feature will allow users to check who has recently seen their status and its privacy settings.

WhatsApp 'Private Writing Help Assistant' Rolled Out for iOS Beta Testers

WhatsApp has rolled out a new beta feature for iOS users in version 25.22.10.74. It offers writing suggestions to users to improve their messaging experience. Since this feature relies on Private Processing, it handles all user requests anonymously without storing their private data. It leaves no trace of the request, giving complete control to the users, according to a report by WABetaInfo. It helps refine messages before users can send them to others. It offers multiple suggestions to the sender to help set the tone, improve structure and clarity and send a polished message.

WhatsApp 'Status Viewers and Privacy Info' Under Development for Android Beta Testers

Meta-owned WhatsApp has also begun developing a new feature called 'Status viewers and privacy info' as per another report published by WABetaInfo. This new feature will help users to post updates directly from the group info screen. It will help them automatically share them with all the group members without any need to adjust the privacy settings or rely on mentions. It will allow the users to check who recently viewed their status and its privacy settings.

