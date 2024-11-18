Apple is planning to launch its Apple AirTag 2 in mid 2025 with the similar circular design and improved features. According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, Apple AirTag 2 will offer increased range over the predecessor, improve upon privacy and have better U2 wireless chip. The functionality of the upcoming AirTag 2 will remain the same and help the users to track their staff. Apple Announces To Add 15 New Games in Arcade Gaming Service.

Apple AirTag 2 Launching in Mid-2025

New AirTag 2 rumors, via @markgurman 👀 ⚪️ Similar circular design 🔭 Increased range 📍 Better U2 wireless chip 🤫 Privacy improvements 🗓️ Release in mid-2025 What else would you want to see from a second-generation Apple tracker? pic.twitter.com/pZgZN1T4Jk — AppleTrack (@appltrack) November 17, 2024

