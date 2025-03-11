Xiaomi is set to launch its new smartphones, Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra, in India today at 12 PM. The Xiaomi 15 series will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, have AMOLED LTPO displays and larger batteries with fast-charging. Xiaomi 15 will have a 50MP+50MP+50MP Leica-tuned camera setup on the rear, while the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will include a 200MP periscope lens. Both smartphones are expected to have specifications and features similar to those of their Chinese and global counterparts. Xiaomi 15 Ultra in China was launched at CNY 6,499 (around INR 78,000), and Xiaomi 15 standard variant at CNY 4,499 (around INR 54,000). Realme P3 Ultra 5G, Realme P3 5G Launch on March 19 With Latest Chipsets; From Specifications to Features, Here’s Everything Know About New Realme P Series Smartphones.

Xiaomi 15 Series Launch Live Streaming Link

