YouTube CEO Neal Mohan annoucned that the platform reached over 1 billion monthly active podcast users. The YT CEO thanked all the creators for making it possible. He said, "Your talent and dedication have made YouTube the go-to platform for podcasts, and we're just getting started." YouTube is the largest streaming platform that allows users to post educational, DIY, cooking, movie trailers, smartphone reviews, and many other types of videos. Now, YT has gained more podcast users. Slack Outage: Corporate and Work Communication Platform Down for Hours, Netizens Share Funny Memes, GIFs and Videos Online.

YouTube Monthly Active Podcast Users Grow Significantly Over 1 Billion Mark

YouTube Says One Billion Users Watch Podcast Content on Its Platform https://t.co/iSbNfvEGry — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)