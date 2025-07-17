Zoho has launched its large in-house language model, Zia LLM, in India today. The India-based multinational software company said Zia LLM was "built specifically for enterprise needs, with privacy at its core." Zoho further said it introduced AI capabilities, including pre-built Zia Agents, no-code Agent Builder and MCP server. It will help the developers and end users to work "smarter, faster, and more efficiently across the platform." Google Search AI Update: Tech Giant Announces Rolling Out ‘New Advanced AI Capabilities’ To Search With Gemini 2.5 Pro Integration, Deep Search and More Features.

Zoho Launches Zia LLM in India

We're excited to announce the launch of Zia LLM, our in-house large language model—built specifically for enterprise needs, with privacy at its core. With that, we've introduced AI capabilities that include prebuilt Zia Agents, a no-code Agent Builder, and MCP server to help… pic.twitter.com/CX550M7t1w — Zoho (@Zoho) July 17, 2025

