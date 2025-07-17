Google announced it is rolling out new advanced AI capabilities to Search, allowing users to do more than just find a topic. They can access Google Gemini 2.5 Pro in Search to get help with complex questions. The tech giant said that they can "save hours of research with Deep Search in AI Mode" using these advanced AI capabilities. Google said that Search would help the local businesses to check pricing. Google Launches ‘Same Day Repair Centres’ Across 21 Indian Cities for Its Pixel Devices, Watches, Earbuds and Other Products; Check Details.

Google Search New Updates Coming With Advanced AI Features

🧵 New advanced AI capabilities are coming to Search ⚡ Now you can: ✅ Try Gemini 2.5 Pro in AI Mode for help with complex questions ✅ Save hours of research with Deep Search in AI Mode ✅ Have Search call local businesses to check pricing for you — Google (@Google) July 16, 2025

