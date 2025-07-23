In a horrifying crash in Eccles, Salford, UK, a double-decker bus smashed into a low bridge, ripping off its roof and leaving 20 injured—three seriously. A 19-year-old woman, a man in his 20s, and another in his 40s remain hospitalised with head injuries. Disturbing doorbell footage captured passengers being hurled from the top deck as the bus tried passing under the bridge. Eyewitnesses described screaming, bleeding victims, and one man seizing on the ground. The bus driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving. Shockingly, this is the second time a bus has had its roof torn off at this exact bridge. Locals say it’s the third or fourth incident at the site, sparking urgent calls for better warnings and infrastructure changes. UK Shocker: Indian Student Udkarsh Yadav Breaks Into Female Peer’s Room Using Faulty Keycard, Performs Sex Acts and Ejaculates on Her Teddy Bears and Bed Covers at Northumbria University; Convicted.

Double-Decker’s Roof Ripped Off in Salford

NEW: Bus driver nearly decapitates passengers after crashing into a low bridge and ripping off the top of the bus in the UK. The driver has since been arrested on suspicion of “causing serious injury by careless driving.” 20 people were injured with a few sustaining… pic.twitter.com/IVIDIsHN4e — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 22, 2025

