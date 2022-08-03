Amid US House Speaker's visit to Taiwan, 27 Chinese warplanes enter Taipei's air defense zone, said an AFP report. Earlier in the day, Pelosi pledged Washington's support for Taiwan during a visit to the island that has drawn Beijing's ire.

27 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's air defence zone: AFP News Agency — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2022

