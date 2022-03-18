A 6-year-old boy from Sumy Oblast decided to give his drone, which he received as a birthday gift, to the Ukrainian military after hearing about their needs for UAVs, the Ukrainian parliament’s Educational Center reported.

Check Tweet:

⚡️6-year-old boy gives his drone to Ukraine's military.

The boy from Sumy Oblast decided to give his own birthday gift to the military after hearing about their needs for UAVs, the Ukrainian parliament’s Educational Center reported.

Photo: Educational Center of Verkhovna Rada pic.twitter.com/K0he9rAGto

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)