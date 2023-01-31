A 35-foot male humpback whale washed ashore recently on New York’s Lido Beach. A video of the giant sea animal is going viral, with plenty gathering to get a better look at the humpback whale. The town supervisor claimed that it was the largest whale they had seen in 10 years, and they hadn’t witnessed a whale washing ashore at least in five years. The whale had perished, and its carcass was being removed. Watch this viral video of the huge creature. Video of Giant Humpback Whale Brushing Past Father-Son’s Fishing Boat in New Jersey Goes Viral; Netizens React to 'Over-Whale-Ming' Moment.

Watch the Viral Video Here

A 35-foot male humpback whale washed ashore on New York’s Lido Beach pic.twitter.com/L9UjK1uG3o — Reuters (@Reuters) January 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)