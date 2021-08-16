Amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, horrifying scenes have emerged from the Kabul International Airport, formally known as Hamid Karzai International Airport, where people are seen walking in large numbers and trying ways and means to flee after the Taliban takes control of the capital along with several other major cities. Videos emerged showing the Kabul airport packed with thousands of passengers waiting to leave the country. Taliban Sweeps Afghanistan: From Ashraf Ghani's Resignation to India's 'Contingency Plans', Know All The Recent Developments.

The Taliban captured the provincial capital cities and started entering Kabul from all sides on Sunday. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani along with his close aides and the first lady left Kabul for Tajikistan after which the Taliban also managed to enter the Presidential Palace or Arg.

Here are some Horrifying Visuals from the Kabul Airport:

This is, perhaps, one of the saddest images I've seen from #Afghanistan. A people who are desperate and abandoned. No aid agencies, no UN, no government. Nothing. pic.twitter.com/LCeDEOR3lR — Nicola Careem (@NicolaCareem) August 16, 2021

Hamid Karzai international airport. 16 August, 2021. pic.twitter.com/LXsAQPpFXG — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) August 15, 2021

