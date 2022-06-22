At least 155 were killed in Afghanistan's Paktika province on Wednesday, June 22 after an earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes in parts of the country, said PTI reports quoting AP.

Earlier in the morning, US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake struck about 44 km from the city of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan and was at a depth of 51 km.

Afghanistan state-run news agency reports at least 155 killed in earthquake in country's eastern Paktika province, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 22, 2022

