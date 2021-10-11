AstraZeneca on Monday said that its experimental drug cocktail has succeeded in late-stage Study to treat COVID-19. The British drugmaker also said that the experimental COVID-19 drug has helped in reducing the risk of death and severe disease. The drug, which is a mix of two antibodies, is both a preventative medicine and treatment for coronavirus.

