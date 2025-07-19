Astronomer has refuted online rumours claiming that the woman seen next to CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot at a recent Coldplay concert was employee Alyssa Staddord. In a statement released Friday, the company clarified that no other Astronomer employees attended the event apart from Byron and Cabot. The clarification comes amid viral speculation surrounding a kiss-cam moment that showed Byron and Cabot in a seemingly intimate pose. The company urged the public to avoid baseless assumptions and respect the privacy of those involved. Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Placed on Leave After Viral Kiss Cam Video With HR Head at Coldplay Concert Sparks Controversy; Company Launches Investigation, Appoints Pete DeJoy As Interim CEO.

Astronomer Denies Employee Alyssa Staddord Was at Coldplay Concert

