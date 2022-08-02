More than 20 Chinese military planes flew into Taiwan's air defence zone on Tuesday, officials in Taipei said, as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began her visit to the self-ruled island that Beijing considers its territory.

Check Tweet:

At least 21 military planes from China, including fighter jets, entered Taiwan's ADIZ, but all of them left without incident, Taiwan's government says — BNO News (@BNONews) August 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)