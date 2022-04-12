At least 45 people have died in South Africa due to floods caused by heavy rainfall on Tuesday. According to the reports structural collapses of buildings, roads and power lines are observed in the country.

At least 45 dead in South Africa floods, AFP News Agency quotes authorities. — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2022

