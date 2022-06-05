Three people were shot dead and at least 11 other people were injured after a gunman opened fire late Saturday night in Philadelphia, US media said. Earlier on Saturday, President Joe Biden pleads for stricter gun control including a ban on assault weapon sales or raising the purchase age to 21, and repealing immunity for gun makers.

At least three dead, 11 injured in a shooting incident in Philadelphia: US media — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2022

