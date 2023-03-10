Australia's Fortescue Metals is likely to cut a 'few hundred' jobs, according to sources. According to a report in Reuters, the Australian iron ore company is cutting jobs as part of its efforts to maintain its cost position. Reports also suggest that Fortescue started laying off more than 100 workers after its 'Iron Bridge' magnetite project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia neared completion. The company called the layoffs "business as usual". SAP Layoffs: Enterprise Application Software Major To Cut 2.5% of Workforce, Sell Stake of Qualtrics.

Fortescue Metals To Cut ‘Few Hundred’ Jobs

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)