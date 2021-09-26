Watch video of Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, addressing the 76th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations. Mia Mottley, holding a mobile seemed like an iPhone, said in her strong speech at UNGA 2021 that if we can find the will to send people to the moon and solve male baldness, we can solve simple problems like letting our people eat at affordable prices.

