Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, relished the fantasy comedy movie 'Barbie' on Saturday. Sharing a pic from there movie outing, Sunak wrote, "The family vote was only ever going one way… Barbie first it is #Barbenheimer." Barbie Movie Premiere in LA! Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa, Gal Gadot and More Celebs Grace the Pink Carpet in Style (View Pics and Videos).

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Relishes Barbie Movie With Family

The family vote was only ever going one way… Barbie first it is #Barbenheimer pic.twitter.com/mTOY25h4oV — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 22, 2023

