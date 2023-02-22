Peru has said that more than 700 sea lions have died of the H5N1 bird flu virus in recent weeks. Peru recorded its first case of the virus in November in birds in the north of the country. Since then it has killed 63,000 birds. The dead also includes birds like pelicans, various types of gulls, and penguins. Bird Flu Outbreak: Lion Dies of Avian Influenza H5N1 at Zoo in Central Peru, Says Health Ministry.

Bird Flu Kills Sea Lions In Peru:

Bird flu has killed more than 700 sea lions in protected areas across Peru, as veterinarians and health experts work to understand the alarming H5N1 outbreak that has spread to mammals https://t.co/GxXeNsZHEfpic.twitter.com/IruiL34nBr — Reuters (@Reuters) February 22, 2023

