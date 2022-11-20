In a shocking incident that took place in United States, 23 people were shot and 5 killed in a mass shooting at Colorado Springs gay club. According to reports, the incident took place after a gunman opened fire inside a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs in the US on Saturday night. The suspect has been taken into custody and is being treated for injuries after the attack. The incident happened at Club Q, a famous gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. Colorado Shooting: 5 Dead, 18 Injured After Gunman Opens Fire Inside Gay Nightclub in US.

Mass Shooting at Colorado Springs Gay Club

BREAKING: 23 people shot, 5 fatally, in mass shooting at Colorado Springs gay club — BNO News (@BNONews) November 20, 2022

