US President Joe Biden on Monday arrived in Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine on a surprise visit. A video of US President walking in Kyiv amid tight security has gone viral on social media. Earlier in the day, a major motorcade was spotted in Kyiv amid speculations that US President Joe Biden would be visiting the country. In a statement, the White house said that Biden is heading to Poland for a two-day visit to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine: Motorcade Spotted in Kyiv Amid Speculations of US President Joe Biden’s Arrival (Watch Video).

Joe Biden Arrives in Kyiv

BREAKING: Biden arrives in Kyiv on surprise visit pic.twitter.com/CJOPHqdhgk — BNO News (@BNONews) February 20, 2023

