Former President of China Jiang Zemin died at age of 96 on Wednesday, November 30. “Jiang Zemin passed away due to leukaemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai at 12:13 pm on November 30, 2022, at the age of 96, it was announced on Wednesday,” Xinhua reported.

