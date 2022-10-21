UK Defence secretary Ben Wallace has ruled himself out of the contest for the Conservative Party leadership. While informing his exit from the race, the Conservative Party MP said that he is “leaning” toward Boris Johnson, the former PM of the UK. UK PM Race: Boris Johnson Eyes Comeback Bid As Tories Prepare To Pick New Leader To Replace Liz Truss.

Ben Wallace Rules Himself Out of UK PM Race:

BREAKING: UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace rules himself out of leadership contest and says he leans towards Boris Johnson — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 21, 2022

Wallace Is ‘Leaning Towards’ Supporting Boris Johnson:

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has ruled himself out of the race to be the next prime minister. He added he is 'leaning towards' supporting Boris Johnson https://t.co/0xO9YV0oh8 pic.twitter.com/KYW37RXqeI — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) October 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)