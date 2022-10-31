Elon Musk on Monday tweeted "Bring back Vine?". Vine was an American short-form video hosting service where users could share short video clips like TikTok. Vine shut down because it failed to support its content creators, due to high levels of competition, and a lack of monetization and advertising options.

Elon Musk Tweet on Vine App:

Bring back Vine? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

