In downtown La Plata, Argentina, two vehicles collided at an intersection, narrowly avoiding a pedestrian crossing the street. CCTV footage reveals the gravity of the incident, with one car colliding with a bus after the impact. Emergency services and bystanders rushed to aid those involved in the crash. Local authorities reported that anyone involved in the accident sustained no serious injuries. Cruise AV Crash: GM’s Self-Driving Car Crashes Into Bus, Automaker Recalls 300 Robotaxis.

Intersection Crash Narrowly Avoids Pedestrian in La Plata

A woman in La Plata, Argentina, had a near-death experience after barely escaping a two-car collision while crossing an intersection. According to local officials, no one was seriously hurt. https://t.co/Gb8ZKRgE38 pic.twitter.com/fhw83HMBMe — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) July 23, 2023

A woman had a narrow escape after two cars collided in a street in La Plata, Argentina pic.twitter.com/nmWRXdqrUB — Reuters (@Reuters) July 20, 2023

