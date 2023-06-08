At least one person died and four others were injured in a car crash incident in Smithfield in US state of Rhode Island on June 8. According to reports, a car crashed into a subway in Smithfield, killed one person and wounding four. A video of the car after it crashed into subway also surfaced online. It shows the four-wheeler was severely damaged in the crash. Car Fire in US Video: Parked SUV Bursts Into Flames at SeaWorld in Orlando, Terrifying Footage Surfaces Online.

Car Crashes Into Subway in Smithfield:

