Food regulators in Hong Kong have reportedly said to have found cancer-causing ingredients in four MDH and Everest masala products. According to a report in the South First, Hong Kong’s food regulatory authority, the Centre for Food Safety, has said four products from spice brands MDH and Everest Masala, manufactured in India, contained carcinogenic ingredients. The food regulatory found three products of MDH - Madras Curry Powder, Sambhar Masala Mixed Masala Powder, and Curry Powder Mixed Masala Powder and Everest Fish Curry Masala containing pesticide ethylene oxide, which is a Group-1 carcinogen. In an official statement, CFS requested that people not consume the affected products. "The trade should also stop using or selling the affected products immediately if they possess any of them," the statement read. Everest in Soup Over Fish Curry Masala, Singapore Recalls Spice Mix Alleging Presence of ‘Excess Pesticide Content’.

Carcinogenic Ingredients in MDH and Everest Masala

It’s time @fssaiindia periodically test our Indian products. #Hongkong food regulators find cancer-causing ingredient in 4 MDH, Everest products. #Singapore too recalls one of the Everest products. Read to know more https://t.co/qZTzhnHrSh@NammaBengaluroo @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/nPPsivbA6q — Chetana Belagere (@chetanabelagere) April 20, 2024

