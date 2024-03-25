The Carnival Freedom cruise ship allegedly caught fire in the Bahamas. The alleged incident took place on Saturday, March 23, after the Carnival Cruise ship's funnel caught fire during its voyage near the Bahamas. In an official statement, Carnival said that at 3:15 pm, the Carnival Freedom reported a fire on the port side from the ship’s exhaust funnel. Notably, this is the second incident of fire on the Carnival Cruise ship in the past two years. Picture and video of the blaze have also gone viral on social media. Reports also said that the Florida-based ship's next two sailings have been cancelled. Two Carnival Cruise Ships Crash Into Each Other in Mexico, Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Carnival Freedom Cruise Ship Catches Fire

First Planes and Now Boats! Carnival Freedom cruise ship catches fire for second time in less than 2 years. The ship continues on the journey following fire. No injuries reported pic.twitter.com/ZgkVInR3la — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 25, 2024

