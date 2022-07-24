The technology could be a boon or a curse, however, it has turned into a nightmare for a boy as a chess-playing robot broke his finger during a chess game at Moscow Chess Open on July 22. The video has gone viral on social media. In the video, it can be seen that while making its move, the boy's finger gets stuck in the robot claw. Bystanders then quickly intervene and manage to free the child.

Watch Video:

All acquisition that advanced AI will destroy humanity is false. Not the powerful AI or breaching laws of robotics will destroy humanity, but engineers with both left hands :/ On video - a chess robot breaks a kid's finger at Moscow Chess Open today. pic.twitter.com/bIGIbHztar — Pavel Osadchuk 👨‍💻💤 (@xakpc) July 21, 2022

