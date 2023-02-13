China claimed on Monday that US had sent balloons into its airspace more than 10 times since January 2022. This comes amid row between the two countries after US shot down an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over its airspace. China Giving US Silent Treatment Since It Shot Down Chinese Spy Balloon: Report.

China Claims US Balloons Entered Airspace:

#BREAKING China says US balloons entered airspace 'over 10 times' since Jan 2022 pic.twitter.com/LBqHOoPMLl — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 13, 2023

