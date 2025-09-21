Chinese journalist Zhang Zhan has been sentenced to an additional four years in prison on charges of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” a charge frequently used against dissidents, Reuters reported, citing Reporters Without Borders. Zhang, who first gained international attention for documenting the early COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, was previously jailed in 2020 under the same charge. Her latest sentence reportedly stems from her continued reporting on human rights abuses in China, according to multiple media outlets. White House Blames COVID-19 ‘Lab Leak’ Origins on China, Slams Joe Biden and Anthony Fauci.

COVID-19 Whistleblower Zhang Zhan Sentenced to 4 More Years in Jail

JUST IN - Chinese COVID whistleblower sentenced to 4 more years in jail, group says — Reuters pic.twitter.com/RnoqXyo5d5 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 21, 2025

