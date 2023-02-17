After battling the coronavirus for a long time, China has declared a 'decisive victory' over COVID-19. According to a report in Reuters, top leaders of China declared a "decisive victory" over COVID-19 and have also claimed the world's lowest fatality rate. The news comes amid questions by experts on Beijing's data as the coronavirus pandemic tore across the country after largely being kept at bay for three years. COVID-19 Horror in China: Dead Bodies Pile On Top of Each Other in Hospital Morgues As Coronavirus Wave Strikes Beijing.

China Declares 'Decisive Victory' Over COVID-19

