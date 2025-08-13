A Chinese J-15 fighter jet came dangerously close to a Philippines Coast Guard (PCS) aircraft over Bajo de Masinloc or Scarborough Shoal on Wednesday, August 13. According to a report, the PCG Cessna Caravan was conducting a maritime domain awareness flight around 8 am. The report further said the PCG personnel and journalists were onboard when the People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force (PLANAF) J-15 fighter jet. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Jet Crash Caught on Camera in China: Chinese Naval Fighter Jet Crashes During Training Exercise in Hainan, Pilot Manages To Eject Safely; Video Surfaces.

China J-15 Fighter Jet Comes Dangerously Close to Philippines Coast Guard Aircraft

BREAKING: A Chinese J-15 fighter jet came dangerously close to Philippine Coast Guard aircraft over Bajo de Masinloc or Scarborough Shoal - media reports pic.twitter.com/HwzkOtT0sK — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 13, 2025

Video Shows China J-15 Fighter Jet Coming Dangerously Close to Philippines Coast Guard Aircraft

CHINESE J-15 DANGEROUSLY INTERCEPTS PCG AIRCRAFT WATCH: The Philippine Coast Guard says a Chinese J-15 fighter jet dangerously intercepted its Caravan aircraft during a maritime domain awareness flight over Scarborough Shoal. PCG West Philippine Sea Spokesperson Jay Tarriela… pic.twitter.com/6iFji672gS — Tristan Nodalo (@TristanNodalo) August 13, 2025

