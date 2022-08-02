Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, August 2 condemned US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to China's sovereignty Taiwan. The Foreign Ministry of China said it was a "serious violation".

See Tweet:

China's foreign ministry condemns Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, calling it a "serious violation" of China's sovereignty — BNO News (@BNONews) August 2, 2022

