Federal Govt in Sydney Releases New Advertisement Campaign For Encouraging People To Stay At Home Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (Video):

COVID-19: "There will be a new advertisement running from the Australian government tonight. It is quite graphic. We are only doing this because of the situation in Sydney. And it will be running in Sydney" - Chief Medical Officer, Professor Paul Kelly. https://t.co/OF81oZFF1j pic.twitter.com/s8sgU7qWTI — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) July 11, 2021

The Federal Government has released a new advertisement campaign to encourage Sydneysiders to stay home during the COVID crisis. #7NEWS https://t.co/Ol7sqbHkHC — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) July 11, 2021

