China has detected seven people infected with the new COVID-19 variant JN.1, the country said on Friday, December 15. The development was announced by China's Disease Control And Prevention Bureau. JN.1 variant was first identified in Luxembourg before spreading to the UK, Iceland, France, and the US. COVID-19 Effect: Impact of Coronavirus Far From Over As Families in China Still Grapple With Trauma From Previous Waves.

COVID-19 Variant JN.1 in China

BREAKING: China says detected seven people infected with new Covid variant JN.1 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)