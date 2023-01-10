According to reports, Diamond, of Donald Trump-supporting video bloggers Diamond and Silk, has died. Reportedly, Silk passed away of Monday. The news of Diamond's passing away was confirmed by former US President Donald Trump, who broke the news in a message on his Truth Social site. In his message, Trump said that Lynette Hardaway, known as "Diamond" passed away at her home on Monday. US President Election 2024: Donald Trump Wants Revenge From US President Joe Biden, Media and Whole Lot of People by Running for Presidency in 2024, Say Reports.

Check Tweet:

