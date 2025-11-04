Dick Cheney, the former US Vice President, died at 84 on November 3, due to complications related to pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, his family said in a statement. Dick Cheney served during the George W Bush era. During his tenure as Vice President from 2001 to 2009, Cheney worked rigorously to expand the power of the presidency, after feeling that it had been eroding since the Watergate scandal that drove Richard Nixon, the former US President, and Cheney's one-time boss, from office.
Former US VP Dick Cheney Dies
🚨 BREAKING: Former Vice President Dick Cheney dead at 84 pic.twitter.com/zSbXS4gkrW
— Fox News (@FoxNews) November 4, 2025
Dick Cheney Dies at 84
Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney died at age 84 from complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, family says pic.twitter.com/QwNGifezpI
— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) November 4, 2025
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)