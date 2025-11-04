Dick Cheney, the former US Vice President, died at 84 on November 3, due to complications related to pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, his family said in a statement. Dick Cheney served during the George W Bush era. During his tenure as Vice President from 2001 to 2009, Cheney worked rigorously to expand the power of the presidency, after feeling that it had been eroding since the Watergate scandal that drove Richard Nixon, the former US President, and Cheney's one-time boss, from office.

