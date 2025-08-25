Ahmedabad, August 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged citizens to prioritise the purchase of 'Made in India' products during the upcoming festive season, stressing that buying indigenous goods during festivals like Navratri, Vijayadashami, Dhanteras and Diwali would contribute to the country's self-reliance and economic progress. Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister reiterated his call for 'Swadeshi', appealing to both businesses and individuals to opt for locally manufactured items to drive national prosperity.

"This is the season of festivals. Now Navratri, Vijayadashami, Dhanteras, Diwali... all these festivals are coming. These are celebrations of our culture, but they should also be celebrations of self-reliance. Therefore, I want to reiterate my request to you once again that we must adopt a mantra in our lives: whatever we buy will be 'Made in India', it will be indigenous. I appeal to the citizens of our country to prioritise purchasing goods that are 'Made in India'. Whether it's decorative items or gifts, let us choose products manufactured within our own nation," PM Modi said. Trump Tariffs: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Says India Won’t Sign Any Trade Pact Against Farmers’ Interests.

He encouraged businesses to refrain from selling imported items, adding, "These small yet impactful steps can play a significant role in driving our nation's progress and prosperity." The Prime Minister also announced upcoming reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, promising a "double bonus of happiness" for businesses and families this Diwali. He had made the same remark while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, which will give significant relief to the consumers and small businesses, describing them as a "double Diwali gift" for the people.

"This Diwali, I am going to give you a 'double Diwali' gift. A major announcement is coming for the people of the country... We are now bringing in next-generation GST reforms. This will become a Diwali gift for the nation," he stated on August 15. Highlighting India's economic achievements, PM Modi claimed that over the past 11 years, 25 crore people have risen out of poverty, creating a "neo-middle class" that, alongside the existing middle class, is driving the nation's growth.

"When an individual overcomes poverty, they emerge as a source of new strength, becoming part of what we now call the 'neo-middle class'. Today, this neo-middle class, along with the longstanding middle class, has grown into a significant force driving the progress of our nation. Our mission is to continue empowering both the middle class and the neo-middle class, recognising their pivotal role in shaping the country's future," he stated. The Prime Minister also emphasised his government's commitment to providing a dignified life for the urban poor, pointing to new housing projects as a "living example" of this effort. PM Narendra Modi Talks About Operation Sindoor’s Success in Gujarat; Vows to Protect Farmers and Small Entrepreneurs.

"Our government is committed to providing a life of dignity to the poor living in the city. The new homes for the poor have become a living example of this. This time, the happiness of those living in these homes will be even greater during Navratri and Diwali," the Prime Minister added. He also highlighted Gujarat's emergence as a major industrial and manufacturing hub, noting, "Every type of industry is expanding here on the soil of Gujarat... The entire Gujarat takes pride in seeing how our state has become a Manufacturing Hub," while pointing out that global and domestic companies are setting up factories in the state, with Gujarat also becoming a key center for electric vehicle manufacturing.

PM Modi, during the event, once again assured farmers, small entrepreneurs, and livestock rearers that his government will ensure their interests are not harmed, in reference to the US's pressure on India to open up its agriculture market as part of the ongoing trade negotiations between the two nations. His remark came during a time when the US called for an additional 25 per cent tariff on India, bringing the tariff to 50 per cent, for buying Russian oil. "I will say to my small entrepreneurs from this land of Ahmedabad... I will say to the shopkeepers... I will say to the farmers and livestock rearers... I promise again and again to everyone that your welfare is paramount for Modi. My government will never allow any harm to come to the small entrepreneurs, farmers, or livestock rearers," he stated.

The Prime Minister also launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of inaction against terrorism during its tenure, stating that while terrorists "shed our blood", Congress sat in Delhi and "did nothing". He said the situation has changed under the BJP-led government, which ensures that no terrorists or their handlers are spared, regardless of their location, while highlighting India's strengthened security stance, referencing the swift and decisive "Operation Sindoor" as a symbol of the nation's resolve as well as the valour of the armed forces, while drawing parallels with Lord Krishna's Sudarshan Chakra as a shield of justice and security.

"Terrorists... they used to shed our blood, and the Congress government sitting in Delhi did nothing. But today, we do not spare terrorists or their masters, no matter where they hide. The world has witnessed India avenge Pahalgam. 22 minutes, and complete annihilation. Operation Sindoor... it has become a symbol of our army's valour and the willpower of Mohan, the wielder of the Sudarshan Chakra, for India," the Prime Minister stated. The Prime Minister framed his remarks within Gujarat's legacy, describing it as the land of "two Mohans"--Lord Krishna, the "Sudarshan Chakradhari Mohan", and Mahatma Gandhi, the "Charkhadhari Mohan"--and emphasised that India is growing stronger by following the paths of security and self-reliance shown by these figures.

"This land of Gujarat is the land of two Mohans. One is Sudarshan Chakradhari Mohan, our Dwarkadish Shri Krishna and the other, Charkhadhari Mohan, Sabarmati's saint Pujya Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi). India is continuously becoming stronger by following the path shown by these two. Sudarshan Chakradhari Mohan has taught us how to protect the country and society. He made the Sudarshan Chakra a shield of justice and security, which finds and punishes the enemy," he stated. "India today is continuously becoming stronger by walking on the path shown by Mohan, who wields the Sudarshan Chakra, and Mohan, who wields the spinning wheel," the Prime Minister added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi dedicated multiple railway projects worth over Rs 1,400 crore to the nation, including the doubling of the 65 km Mahesana-Palanpur Rail Line worth over Rs 530 crore and the gauge conversion of the 37 km Kalol-Kadi-Katosan Road Rail Line and 40 km Bechraji-Ranuj Rail Line worth over Rs 860 crore. These projects aim to enhance connectivity and economic development in Gujarat, aligning with Modi's vision of self-reliance and infrastructure growth.

